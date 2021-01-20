The COVID-19 pandemic opened up the web platform to makers of Bollywood films to release their big-budget films on OTT platforms. While films like Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena, and more released digitally, we now hear another highly anticipated film may take the same route.

As per reports, Bell Bottom – that stars Akshay as a RAW agent – may have a direct-to-digital. The film is likely to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and here below are some details about it.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer are planning a digital release. The insider told the portal, “The producers of Bell Bottom – Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani – have started conversations with Amazon Prime to explore the possibility of a direct to digital release, and so far, both the parties seem to be on the same page.”

The source added, “They are discussing various prospects including the financials, and there might be some clarity within the next one month. But at this point of time, team Bell Bottom is definitely exploring the direct to digital option of release.”

Before the release of Laxmii (November 2019), the makers of Bell Bottom unveiled a teaser along with the promise that the film will arrive ‘only in cinemas’ on April 2, 2020. Talking about this the source and told the portal, “But a release on April 2 seems unlikely now, as another Akshay Kumar film [Sooryavanshi] is looking to arrive in the same period. Given the costs and several other factors associated with the film as also Akshay’s jam-packed release calendar, the makers thought of exploring the digital release with Amazon Prime.”

Adding further the source said, “The Bhagnani’s share a close bond with the digital platform and so does Akshay, and that’s how the meeting happened. All stakeholders are currently working towards arriving at terms and conditions that are beneficial to all of them.”

If this news turns out to indeed be true, then Akshay Kumar fans will be sad as they won’t get to see him on the big screen. Now only them, but many who earn they bread through films releasing in theatres will also be disappointed. This is because Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood today and is someone who has the power to pull to bring the audience back to the cinema halls.

As of now, there is no official announcement about the release platform of Bell Bottom. The film is currently gearing up for an opening in June.

