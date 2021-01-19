Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday revealed that there was a time he would worry if anyone would notice his work and if people would turn up at theatres to watch his films.

Vijay posted a video on Instagram, where his fans are seen celebrating his upcoming film “Liger”. In the clip, some fans are seen pouring milk on the film’s poster while a few have the film’s title tattooed on themselves.

Vijay captioned the clip, saying: “My loves, Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) Your love has reached me!

“There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theatres, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me.”

He added: “Listen and Remember these words – You just wait for the teaser – I am guaranteeing Nationwide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda”

“Liger” is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has confessed that food makes him a happy man.

Vijay posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sitting in a restaurant and holding a dish in his hand. In the photo, he wears a powder navy blue T-shirt and has left his hair open.

“Food makes me happy. French Gastronomy – is a must-try!” Vijay Deverakonda wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

