Master Box Office: Will This Turn Out To Be Vijay's Fourth 200 Crore Club Success After Mersal, Sarkar & Bigil?

For the last few years, Vijay has been enjoying a dream run at the box office with multiple back to back successes. Barring Bairavaa, which isn’t spoken about in the same breath as many of his other big successes, he has delivered biggies like Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil in quick succession. Prior to that his Theri had also done quite well.

What brought these films into further limelight was their availability on the OTT platforms, which allowed added visibility amongst non-Tamil speaking audiences as well. Moreover, due to pandemic, more and more eyeballs were reserved for South blockbusters to be seen in the native language as well, something that brought in added credibility to films coming from Tollywood, which were otherwise restricted to the dubbed Hindi versions that were available for the consumption of the masses amongst the population of the interior of the country.

As for the core Tamil version, it is now turn of Master to make merry. The film has already gone past the 100 crores mark in a jiffy, and it has to be seen how much further does it go from here. While 150 crores lifetime is a given for the film, the trending indicates that 175 crores mark is a possibility as well. However, the real fun would be to see if the 200 crores milestone is breached as well by this Vijay starrer which has released amidst the pandemic and is playing at only 50% capacity. Moreover, the numbers are practically coming only from the Hindi version.

Prior to the release of Master, Vijay has already delivered back to back 200 Crore Club successes in the form of Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil. While each of these films is also a good success on the OTT medium, one can well expect the same from Master as well as and when it is streamed digitally. Meanwhile, it would indeed be exciting to see whether Master does the impossible too (given the current circumstances) and actually go past the 200 crores mark. If at all that indeed turns out to be the case, it would be remarkable.

We should know if that is truly happening in about a week from now. Stay tuned!

