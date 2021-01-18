Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan’s Krack has done fabulously. Not just the film took a big risk of releasing in cinemas amid pandemic, it turned out to be a profitable affair. The major Telugu film released in cinemas on Jan 10 and took a strong opening day with Rs 6.30 crores of distributor share.

Advertisement

As the weekdays started, Krack continued to attract the audience to cinemas. The film continued with steady numbers and in just a few days it surpassed its budget of 16.50 crores to become a profitable venture.

Advertisement

According to Pinkvilla, the latest is that after the 8 days run in cinemas, Krack has amassed a total share of 23.15 crores. The film has been unaffected by the release of Tamil biggie Master and is giving it tough competition in Telugu dominated states. Even on 8th day, the distributor share of the film was 2.30 crores which were better than its previous day’s share of 2 crores.

The way film has trended in cinemas has proved that the audience has given it big thumbs up. It’s also a huge sign that cinemas will always be in trend no matter how dominative OTT is looking at the moment. Films and shows on OTT may be giving the audience an option to get entertained at the comfort of home but big-screen entertainment has been irreplaceable and will be for the years to come.

Apart from Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. It is Teja’s 66th film and is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Earlier in December when Shruti Haasan wrapped up the film, she said that she had fun working on it.

In an Instagram clip she shared, she is seen taking a plank challenge along with co-star Ravi Teja.

“I had so much fun working on KRACK!! I got to be myself and more which means so much Thankyou @raviteja_2628 for being the loveliest most fun and thoughtful for the second time as well and the amazing team@dongopichand our director for giving me this lovely part to play and@dop_gkvishnu for your magical work through the lens and the entire team really!” she wrote as caption.

Must Read: Master Fame Vijay Sethupathi Apologises On His Birthday For Cutting Cake With A Sword: “I Regret It Deeply”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube