It’s Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday today, and he has to be one of the best actors we’ve in the Indian industry at the moment. His recent outing with Thalapathy Vijay, Master, has been shattering some noteworthy records at the box office.

This is a sweet birthday gift for Sethupathi, but what’s not sweet is he had to apologise for using a sword to cut his birthday cake. In a picture going viral, we see Sethupathi cutting the cake with a sword.

The cake cutting session was happening on the sets of Sethupathi’s upcoming film with Ponram. In a statement released, he said, “I thank all the film personalities and fans who wished me on my birthday. Three days ago, a photo taken during my birthday has emerged to be controversial. In the picture, I used a sword to cut my cake. It was only because I’m acting in director Ponram’s film, in which the sword plays an important role.”

“Since I celebrated my birthday with the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Everyone has pointed out to me that this could set a bad example to others, and I promise to be careful henceforth. If I hurt anyone with my actions, I apologise and regret it deeply,” concluded Vijay Sethupathi’s statement.

Apart from Ponram’s next and Master’s success, Sethupathi is also rumoured to enter Bollywood with Sriram Raghavan’s next co-starring Katrina Kaif. It’s been said that he’ll be starting the shoot of that film from April.

Meanwhile, Master has collected 73 crores* so far and now it has to be seen that what kind of jump comes in today. Though one can well expect collections in the range of 22-25 crores again, it would be a very good sign if these were to go over and above that range. One may well have been assured of that happening, but then Wednesday to Thursday drop was more than expected, which indicated that for neutral audiences, it is still going to be a wait-n-watch scenario.

