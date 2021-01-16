Master Box Office: After bringing in 20 crores on Thursday, Master stayed good on Friday as well with 18 crores* coming in. Anything over 16 crores would have meant stable collections for the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer and here the collections are better than that. Though the Hindi version isn’t contributing much, in South the film is continuing to collect well, which is encouraging at least for the South markets.

Master has collected 73 crores* so far and now it has to be seen that what kind of jump comes in today. Though one can well expect collections in the range of 22-25 crores again, it would be a very good sign if these were to go over and above that range. One may well have been assured of that happening but then Wednesday to Thursday drop was more than expected, which indicated that for neutral audiences it is still going to be a wait-n-watch scenario.

First day first show masses have ensured that Master emerges as a success at the least with the distribution cost getting covered. What has to be seen though is that how big a hit does it turns out to be, something that will be dependent upon the family audiences frequenting in days to come.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

