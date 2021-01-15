Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in Tamil Cinema. He regularly delivers at least one movie each year and keeps his fans happy. Vijay’s films also do wonders at the box office. His recent film Master is breaking all the box office records. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest blockbuster films that made him the star today.

Pokkiri (2007)

Prabhudeva’s directorial film Pokkiri is Tamil remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film was also made in Hindi, Wanted, starring Salman Khan. The film marked the choreographer’s directorial debut. Prabhudeva- Vijay combo delivered a super hit film, which turned out as one of the highest-grossing films of the south actor.

Kaavalan (2011)

The film marks as the second collaboration of Vijay with director Siddiqui. Previously, they teamed up for the blockbuster hit ‘Friends’. The romantic drama was well enjoyed by the fans. The actor delivered an extraordinary performance as Vadivelu’s comedy sequences carried the film strongly.

Nanban (2012)

When director Shankar decided to remake Hindi film ‘3 Idiots’ in Tamil, Vijay was the first choice for him. The actor played Aamir Khan’s role in the film. Vijay proved his skills as a performer as his fans completely enjoyed the film. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Vijay and Shankar’s collaboration and they wish to see them together soon.

Jilla (2014)

Directed by Nesan and produced by R. B. Choudary, the film declared as a blockbuster. Vijay’s performance as a gangster who turns into a police officer was widely appreciated. He shared screen space with Mohan Lal in the film.

Bairava (2017)

While young director Bharathan’s film received mixed reviews, but the amount of expectation among the fans for the film made it a super hit one at the box office. Vijay was paired opposite Keerthy Suresh in the film. The central theme of the film was the scam in medical colleges.

So which one of Thalapathy Vijay’s film did you like? Or planning to watch after Master? Let us know in the comments.

