Master: Ranveer Singh – Ranbir Kapoor To Shahid Kapoor – R Madhavan, Bollywood Pairings That Can Replace Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi In The Hindi Remake

After almost a year the audience finally got to experience the adrenaline to rush to the cinema halls as Master made its way to the big screen. Of course, it was Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi coming together, and this was expected, but watching the audience forget the pandemic and celebrate cinema was a bliss to see. While on that, the success of the film and looking at the numbers that the film has made in its very first day, Hindi filmmakers are bound to be attracted to remake the hit.

Advertisement

And as we speak, the grapevine has that Murad Khetani has bought the legal rights to remake the film in Hindi. Murad is the man behind bringing many South films to Bollywood and the list also includes Arjun Reddy AKA Kabir Singh. As the reports say the makers are planning to rope in two top stars of Bollywood, we list our choice of pairing we would like to see in the remake.

RANVEER SINGH – RANBIR KAPOOR

Advertisement

Now, this is a pairing we all have been wanting to see together in a film. Now imagine Ranveer Singh playing Master’s JD (Thalapathy Vijay) and Ranbir playing Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi) in the Master remake. Isn’t it a casting coup that will bring massive numbers.

SHAHID KAPOOR – R MADHAVAN

Since Murad Khetani is associated with the film, it is quite possible that he could consider Shahid Kapoor to play JD. Since the producer has already created a massive hit. And add R Madhavan to play Bhavani, and we have the perfect duo for Master.

SALMAN KHAN – AAMIR KHAN

We all celebrated Amar Prem in Andaaz Apna Apna, and there is no denying the pairing is cult now. What if we turn the two against each other? Just like JD, Salman also has a unique quirk and like Bhavani Aamir the deadly grin. What do you feel? A ‘Master’ combo?

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA – VIJAY SETHUPATHI

While we list people to replace the ‘Master’ Vijay Sethupathi, deep down we all know he is the ultimate and it is tough to outdo a role that he has done. So why not cast him in the Hindi version of Master too. And how can you not consider Ayushmann Khurrana to do a role as quirky as JD.

AVINASH TIWARY – ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

Avinash Tiwary undoubtedly has a lot to showcase. The actor will not only manage to being the eccentricity of JD bit will also have his bit to add. And if Abhishek Bachchan plays the baddie, the duo will grab the eyeballs.

What is your pick for the Hindi remake of Master? Vote below!

Polls Which Pair Would You Like To See In The Hindi Remake Of Master? Ranbir Kapoor - Ranveer Singh

Salman Khan - Aamir Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana - Vijay Sethupathi

Avinash Tiwary - Abhishek Bachchan

Shahid Kapoor - R Madhavan View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash Sent Legal Notice Over Smoking Scene In Teaser, Karnataka Health Department Demands Removal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube