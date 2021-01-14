After a long wait, Master finally arrived on big screens yesterday. Featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead, the film is a commercial potboiler and touted to revive the box office. And as per initial figures that are coming out, it has rightfully done so.

No doubt, the film is receiving average reviews for screenplay and script but the charm of Thalapathy and Sethupathi has done the trick. The audience is in awe of their performances. Many have even termed it as first mass entertainer post-theatrical crisis. Breaking the barriers of hatred and selected negativity on social media, the film’s collection is roaring out loud.

As per trade estimates, Master has put up a terrific 40 crores plus opening. In Tamil Nadu alone, the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is said to made 23 crores plus collection. From Karnataka and Kerala, the combined collection is over 6 crores. Final box office reports are yet to be out.

One can say that Master is truly a much-needed tonic for exhibitors.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user recently tweeted photographs of the crowd outside a multiplex in the city of Tamil Nadu for tickets Master. Netizens reacted to the pictures of the huge queue outside the multiplex for the film. “Crazy. No social distancing. Looks like theatres need to be closed again to protect people from themselves!” commented a user. “Public come back 100 % occupancy India,” shared another user.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

The film is about a college professor JD (Vijay) who is posted to a correctional facility that is doomed by the bad man Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi). Events lead to JD knowing the grimy business run under the disguise of a reform home and takes the reign to stop it.

