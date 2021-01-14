There is no single doubt that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going to be dotting parents. But it seems amidst the constant media radar, they already have a lot planned. Recently, we saw how the security was beefed up at the hospital for privacy. Now, luxury items have been sent to the paparazzi, requesting them not to click their baby. Read on for details.

Advertisement

Being such famous stars has its own consequences. We have all seen how Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have struggled with it. There has now come a point where the little Taimur asks the paparazzi to not click him. Virat and Anushka clearly don’t want any of the attention.

Advertisement

Video of a luxury hamper sent by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is now going viral. The gift boxes sent to paparazzi consists of some delicious items – cashew nuts, sweets amongst others. As much as Virushka is happy and spreading joy as they welcome their baby, they seem equally worried.

The highlight of the luxury gift hamper was a little note inside it. It was sent to the famous Bollywood photographer, Viral Bhayani. The message read, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

The note continues, “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

Check it out below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Actress Raveena Tandon took to the comment section and praise the decision made by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. She also praises the paparazzi for constant support.

“Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes. You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough,” wrote Raveena Tandon.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash Sent Legal Notice Over Smoking Scene In Teaser, Karnataka Health Department Demands Removal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube