Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl and the whole world is celebrating this good news with them, especially their fans. The Indian cricket team captain took to his Instagram account yesterday to make a beautiful announcement of the arrival of their baby girl.

Anushka was reportedly admitted to the Breach Candy hospital and delivered her baby there.

Renowned photographer, Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram where he revealed that none of the relatives of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli was allowed to come to the hospital. No flower bouquets, chocolates or paps were allowed near the hospital vicinity because of the COVID-19 protocol.

“None of the visitors, not even their close relatives are allowed to visit #breachcandyhospital where #AnushkaSharma is admitted for her pregnancy. No gifts and flowers are allowed to be sent inside due to COVID restrictions (sic),” Viral wrote.

Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account yesterday to announce the arrival of their little bundle along with a heartwarming note that read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced the pregnancy news back in August 2020 and took the internet by storm.

Virat’s announcement of the arrival of their baby girl has over 5.9 million likes and over 200k comments on the post.

Anushka Sharma and the newborn is doing fine and we can’t wait for her to come back home from the hospital with her baby girl.

