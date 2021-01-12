Singer Adnan Sami on Monday clarified that he is not on social media to endorse or propagate any particular political ideology.

“I’m not on Twitter or Social Media to propagate or endorse anything let alone any political ideologies. I’m here to interact with people and voice an inconsequential opinion or have fun! I don’t give more importance to these platforms. The real world is out there- not here!” Adnan tweeted.

“Legacies are created not on ‘Twitter’ but through ur practical work in this world. So let’s keep it real. Having ‘wars’ on Twitter may allow you to ‘vent’ but in actuality, they don’t do anything in the outside world. If you want to make a difference, go out there & do it!” Adnan Sami wrote in a separate tweet.

Sami’s clarification comes after he was trolled by a section of netizens for taking sarcastic jibes at the outgoing US President Donald Trump via Twitter over the past few days.

“If the subject of ‘Pardoning Himself’ is so important to Trump, it speaks of the guilt he harbours within himself which warrants fear within him of having committed crimes which inevitably shud be clear indicators to his followers that he’s NOT as angelic as they think he is!!” Sami expressed in a tweet posted on Sunday.

