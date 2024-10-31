Andrew Tate recently made a very distasteful remark against Diljit Dosanjh. He took a racist dig as he said his jacket must smell of curry. Indian singer Adnan Sami is visibly offended and took a jibe at his rape and child trafficking allegations in return. Scroll below for the entire controversy.

It all began as a social media user mocked a man crying at the Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi. Diljit had gifted his jacket to one of the married women who cried, and her partner was very happy, visibly sobbing in the video. Netizens began mocking him over his wife wearing another man’s jacket and him celebrating it.

What Andrew Tate said

Reacting to the viral video, social media personality Andrew Tate responded, “Bet it stinks of curry.” He referred to the jacked gifted by Diljit Dosanjh. His racist remarks drew a lot of social media ire as netizens brutally slammed him.

Adnan Sami comes in support of Diljit Dosanjh

Adnan Sami took to his Instagram handle and slammed Andrew as he wrote, “WRONG… IT SMELLED OF ‘LOVE’ & THE BEST PART WAS THAT NONE OF THE AUDIENCE MEMBERS WERE ‘RAPISTS’ NOR ‘CHILD TRAFFICKERS’ LIKE WHAT YOU’RE ACCUSED OF & ARRESTED FOR, WHICH SURELY SMELLS OF SHIT!! So STFU!”

Indian fans were happy to see at least some celebrity stand up for their artist.

A user wrote, “Andrew Tattee for a reason.”

Another commented, “Whoa!! Love you @adnansamiworld for the befitting reply. These supremacists deserve to be shown their place.”

“t’s high time someone showed them their place. Well done Sir @adnansamiworld They eat more curry than us these days. Baat karte hain,” a user wrote.

A fan reacted, “Used diapers are commenting on Diljit”

Take a look at the viral post below:

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh has remained tight-lipped on the controversy. His fan base is enough to put the trolls in their place while he focuses on the Dil-Luminati Tour.

