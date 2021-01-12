In spite of coming from an illustrious film family of Bachchans, Navya Naveli Nanda chose to chart her own path in the healthcare sector. Navya launched a digital healthcare platform for women last year to discuss health issues. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Navya is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She is the co-founder of Aara Health that deals with women’s health issues. She recently went on Instagram live along with three other founders, where she talked about being undermined, as a woman in a male-dominated industry.

Advertisement

During the Instagram live stream, Navya Naveli Nanda said, “When you are meeting new people for work and talking to them, there is always that…not worry of what they are going to think of you but more internal, where I feel like, ‘Oh, we need to prove ourselves.’ Especially because in the space that we are in, it is largely dominated by men.”

She then continued, “So whenever we are put in the spotlight, talking to a vendor or a doctor… All of us have been in situations where we are talking to somebody, most likely a man, who is mansplaining and talking to us in a very condescending manner.”

Navya Naveli Nanda felt that being underestimated from the offset has led to a need to prove that she is competent enough. She also said, “It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don’t necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, ‘Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?’ That is where I feel like, ‘Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don’t need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner.”

What do you think about Navya’s opinion about mansplaining in the male-dominated industry? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: ‘Dhaakad’ Kangana Ranaut Faces Protests In Bhopal But Is Ready To Complete The Shooting Schedule

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube