As Bollywood’s superstar, Hrithik Roshan turned in a year older, his ardent fans and followers paid a very special tribute to the star and his humanitarian deeds. Hrithik‘ s fans from all across the nation came together in solidarity, and lent a helping hand to the needy, much like the actor.

From distributing blankets in chilly winter of North India, helping with the required study material for underprivileged kids, tree plantations, to distributing face masks, Hrithik’s fans have truly commemorated the actor’s birthday, by following his footsteps and giving out to the society.

Have a look at how Hrithik Roshan’s fan clubs from various cities celebrated the day –

During the time of the nationwide lockdown due the Covid-19 outbreak, Hrithik Roshan transferred money directly into the accounts of as many as 100 background dancers, who were out of work due to the pandemic. He also donated a huge sum for the Coronavirus aid, and was amongst the most active stars, to use his voice to spread information regarding the pandemic.

Apart from this, to thank the Corona warriors, the police officials and the BMC workers, the superstar also facilitated the delivery of hand sanitizers to the personnel on duty of the Mumbai Police, and provided N95 masks to the BMC workers to ensure all their safety and well-being.

Hrithik Roshan’s fans have truly followed the footsteps of the actor, and gave him the best birthday gift possible.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently announced Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter‘ alongside Deepika Padukone. Their dreamy pairing on-screen will surely be a sight to behold.

