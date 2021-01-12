Bollywood applauded Team India for their historic draw in the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bollywood stars lauded the draw between India and Australia especially after Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj allegedly faced racial abuse by a section of the SCG crowd during the match.

Condemning the incident of racial abuse and lauding the Indian cricket team for its performance, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Monday: “CRICKET .. Ind v Aus Test .. well done India .. pulled a draw under an extremely difficult situation .. bore the brunt of injury, bore the racist abuses ..AND CAME OUT VICTORIOUS.. India you are made of sterner stuff!! Filled every Indians heart with immense PRIDE.”

Shahid Kapoor posted: “The wounded lion holds fort. What great character the indian team has displayed. This draw is as good as a win. #IndianCricketTeam proud.”

Bollywood actor veteran Boman Irani shared: “When there are 400+ runs to make in the 4th innings, the easiest prediction is to declare the winner-You’re out of the game. News is we are IN the game. News is, this is the glorious game of cricket. Kudos @cheteshwar1 @RishabhPant17. #AUSvIND”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: “Well done Skip!!! We are proud of #TeamIndia – @ajinkyarahane88.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed: “I was driving to a meeting. Stopped my car on the side and could not take my eyes off the match. Every ball, every stroke, every edge, every small bit including the commercial breaks was a cliffhanger. The best Indian teams are the ones that carry few expectations. #INDvAUS.”

“Many congratulations to you and the team @ajinkyarahane88 . One of the greatest test matches I have watched in recent years. All the very best for Brisbane. Rest and recuperate!,” shared Rahul Bose.

“INCREDIBLE!!!!! Thrilled for #TeamIndia and the unthinkable they’ve pulled off!! #INDvAUS,” tweeted Nimrat Kaur.

