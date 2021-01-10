Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and director Siddharth Anand put all rumours to rest as they announce their collaboration together today, on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, with the film, ‘Fighter’.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and introduced ‘Fighter’ with a motion poster and a sweet note introducing Siddharth Anand’s production house ‘MARFLIX’ and Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

His caption read, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.”

Hrithik’s emotional note for director Siddharth read as, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce & be a part of Mamta & Sid Anand’s FIRST PRODUCTION #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang & War. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I cant seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind.

So here goes ! BOOM

Thank you Sid, for believing in me & making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky 🥂”

It’s a casting coup that Siddharth Anand has pulled off by getting two of the most talented and good looking actors together for the very first time, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for this highly stylised action film.

Deepika Padukone seems to be on a film signing spree with another big film added to her kitty. The actress took to her social media sharing the asset and her caption read as, “Dreams really do come true…💥

#Fighter

#SiddharthAnand

@HrithikRoshan

#Marflix”

Director Siddharth Anand may have jumped to a different league post his last film, also with Hrithik Roshan, WAR became the Highest Grosser of the Year and one of the few films to enter the 300 cr club. But with this announcement, it gets even bigger.

Siddharth Anand shares, “This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as director on two films and now I am not just his director but I’m also starting my production house with him.”

He further adds, “Our vision for MARFLIX is to create THE action film production house of India. If you think of action films in India, you should think MARFLIX. That’s our endeavour and we will work hard to get there. Still early days, but the journey has begun.

The motion poster has Hrithik’s voiceover saying, “Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kai, Par watan se haseen sanam nahin hota. Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar marte hain kai, par tirange se khoobsurat qafan nahin hota.

Release date 30 Sept 2022”

It will be quite exciting to see superhit duo Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand come back together for this high octane action film. Even more exciting to see Deepika Padukone in an out and out action film perhaps for the first time after watching her perform amazing action in the Hollywood film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

This is what dream teams are made of. With this firecracker of a combination, this will perhaps be the biggest announcement of 2021.

Must Read: Koimoi Recommends Little Terrorist: Ashvin Kumar’s Short Film Blooms With Hope & Humanity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube