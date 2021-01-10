It’s a special day for all Hrithik Roshan fans today as the actor is celebrating his 47th birthday. HR could be well described as a silent superstar as he’s been delivering some big successes yet managing to escape the limelight. In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at how he fared in the last decade (2011-2020).

Without wasting any time, let’s have a look at HR’s box office run:

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

This Hrithik Roshan starrer is a gem of cinema, which helped the actor to start the decade on a successful note. Released in 2011, the movie made 90 crores in India and got itself a Plus verdict (please refer to Koimoi Verdict Tables to know the meaning of specific verdict terms).

Agneepath (2012)

Hrithik Roshan filling the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan was really a big task, but he managed to give his own twist to Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. The performances, music, action and emotions made this movie a treat for masses. It made 123.05 crores and was declared as Superhit. It was HR’s first 100 crore grosser.

Krrish 3 (2013)

Hrithik got his first 200 crore movie with his superhero avatar. It received a mixed response from critics but did magic with its targeted audience- kids and families. Thanks to the festive season of Diwali, the movie put up a strong total of 240.50 crores. It was a box office Hit.

Bang Bang (2014)

We always loved Hrithik in his stylish and larger than life persona and Bang Bang was a sheer treat for his fans. His chemistry with Katrina Kaif was loved by one and all. Also, the music, action and thrill played a huge role in the movie’s success. It was a Plus affair with a sum of 181.03 crores.

Mohenjo Daro (2016)

This is the only flop in HR’s decade run! It made just 58 crores.

Kaabil (2017)

Despite facing a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, the movie turned out to be a Superhit. It made a sum of 126.85 crores.

Super 30 (2019)

After the wait of 2 years, HR returned to the big screen and surely, it was worth a wait. By delivering one of the best performances, the actor and his movie pleased critics as well as the audience. The movie enjoyed a long theatrical run and put up a sum of 146.10 crores. It was a Plus affair.

War (2019)

War ended 2019 for HR on a bang. The movie with a sum of 319 crores, turned out to be the highest Bollywood grosser of 2019. It made the actor the entrant of 300 crore club. It was a box office Hit.

