Sachiin Joshi, who is well-known for appearing in films like Jackpot, Amavas, Qaidi No.420, and Aazaan, has landed in legal trouble again. A Mumbai resident has filed a complaint against him for the non-payment of Rs 58 crore as royalty of Koregaon Park.

Reportedly, the Mumbai resident Parag Sanghvi filed an FIR against the Sachiin Joshi at the Chatuhshrungi police station. Following the complaint, Chatuhshrungi police have booked Joshi for the felony. Read on to know further.

According to Pinkvilla, Police have revealed that Sanghi entered in a contract with Sachiin Joshi and his associates in Viiking Media And Entertainment Private Limited company. As per the contract, the company was supposed to pay a royalty for the franchise of Playboy Beer Garden at Baner and Koregaon Park.

Since 2016, the actor has not paid the royalty to Parag Sanghvi as per the contract. Now Sanghvi has approached Pune police about this and filed a complaint against the actor. Based on the complaint, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch of Pune Police is investigating the matter. An FIR has been registered against the actor and Assistant Police Inspector HM Nanaware is probing the case. While Sachiin is yet to react to these allegations.

However, this is not the first time that Sachiin Joshi has faced legal trouble. A similar incident came to limelight back in May 2020, when his company Viiking Media And Entertainment Private Limited company was accused of non-payment of salaries by 30 former employees.

Former employees alleged that Viiking Ventures, of which Joshi is the chairman, and its digital media wing, Think Tank, has withheld their salaries since March 2019. He is also embroiled in the ongoing drug scandal in Tollywood, for which he was also arrested in October 2020.

What do you think about Sachiin Joshi’s new legal trouble? Let us know in the comments.

