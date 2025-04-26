The tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified since the Pahalgam attack. The government has imposed a travel ban and announced the closure of the main border crossing between the two nations. Citizens of the rival country have been asked to leave within 48 hours. Amid all the chaos, the former minister of Pakistan took potshots at Adnan Sami, and of course, that did not go well. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, the Pahalgam attack led to the death of 26 victims. As many as 20 others were injured during the terrorist attack. Indian celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, condemned the violent act. Even Pak artists Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mawra Hocane criticized it.

As the PM Narendra Modi led government ordered the Pakistani nationals to leave India within 48 hours, Pakistan’s former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain, tweeted on X, “What about Adnan Sami?”

Adnani Sami did not hold himself back as he reacted, “Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!!”

Netizens also supported Adnan Sami and brutally trolled Fawad Hussain.

A user wrote, “Given the choice he will seek citizenship of India . So ignore him”

Another commented, “Joker nation”

A user pointed out, “He doesn’t know that Major Adnan Sami has already penetrated deep into Indian intelligence. Indians trust him too much to show him the door. Well done major.”

“Usko Kabhi haweli pe bulao Sami bhai,” reacted another.

A netizen wrote, “They are quite obsessed with you.”

“Sami bhai jane do.. Yeh gawar ka bacha hai,” another wrote.

Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!!😂 https://t.co/OoH4w5iPQ3 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 25, 2025

For the unversed, Adnani Sami’s father was reportedly a Pakistani diplomat with roots in Afghanistan. The singer, however, was born and brought up in the United Kingdom. He had previously held Canadian citizenship but became a naturalized citizen of India in 2016. Because of his connection with the neighboring nation, his name is often dragged amid political tensions.

