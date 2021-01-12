It rarely happens in Bollywood when the actors try to keep away from their films, but when this happens many, it irks many related to the particular movie. If we go by the reports, Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan’s ‘sudden release’ Power is all set to hit the ‘Zee Plex’ on January 14th.

This came as a surprise to many because there were no recent updates regarding the release of the film. Now, producer of Power Vijay Galani has opened up about the promotional strategy of the film. Apparently, Vidyut has not been promoting the movie & it’s just a couple of days away from its theatrical release.

According to a trade expert’s conversation with Bollywood Hungama, “Shruti Haasan has just had a release down South, Krack, and it’s the biggest hit in this era of new normal. Still, she at least shared two posts of The Power. But we wonder why Vidyut isn’t interested. Is it because the film is delayed? But so was Yaara and Vidyut had promoted that film very well. Moreover, the film looks quite massy and Vidyut is in top form. It’ll surely find an audience, especially when it premieres on Zee Cinema. His earlier action films still continue to get viewership.”

In the same report, Vijay Galani, producer of Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan’s film said, “I’ve fulfilled all my obligations and duties. Now if he doesn’t want to promote, then what can I say? It’s an actor’s call. Meri taraf se koi gila-shikwa nahi hai. Yes, I did speak to Vidyut and asked him to promote. He assured me that he’d do his best. Ab uske baad woh promote nahi karna chahte, toh ab kya kar sakta hoon.”

“But it’s a strategy of Zee. I spoke to them, and they said that they are trying to understand how the market functions when it comes to ZeePlex. They want to grow this platform and its one-of-its-kind in India. No other platform is PVOD (Premium-Video-On-Demand). So with The Power, they are trying to experiment as they feel it’s the correct film for their platform,” he added.

On Shruti Haasan’s voice dubbing in Power, he said, “Since she has a South Indian accent, the director Mahesh Manjrekar had taken a call even before the film went on floors that he’ll dub her voice.”

“This film was meant for theatres. I had called action director Ravi Varma for 21 days, and we shot some very entertaining action scenes. In cinemas, audiences would have surely whistled and clapped. But due to the prevailing situation, I had to take the digital route,” Vijay Galani concluded on Power.

Vidyut Jammwal fans, are you excited about the film? Or you’re unaware that it’s releasing in two days like many? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

