Akshay Kumar is currently in Jaisalmer shooting for his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey and fans welcomed the superstar with ‘Seetis’ and ‘Taalis’. A video from his arrival is going viral where the 53-year-old can be seen showing gratitude through his gestures to his fans amid the crowd.

Akshay never misses a chance to steal the limelight. And his gesture is going crazy viral on the internet.

Akshay Kumar has reached Jaisalmer to shoot for his upcoming biggie, Bachchan Pandey which is directed by Farhad Samji and is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house.

Take a look at the video here:

Isn’t he a superstar for a reason? Totally!

Meanwhile, Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Arshad Warsi recently. Durgamati, as most know, is co-produced by Akshay Kumar. It indirectly marked the first collaboration of Warsi and Khiladi Kumar. So, is that where the talks around Bachchan Pandey began?

Arshad Warsi answered, “No, no! We’ve been wanting to do a film for a long time, to be honest. Many a times, I and Akshay met each other and be like, ‘arey yaar! Ek film karte hai saath me.’ But it just never worked out with a proper script and all that. Now, finally it has happened because of Farhad (Samji). Farhad has done films with Akshay and I’ve also done films with him. All the Golmaal films were written by him. So, it all just happened and the script is great!”

Talking about Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi continued that he’s been wishing to work with him for long. “I really wanted to work with Akshay, I love him. He’s so funny. I’ve enjoyed his films and cracked up. He’s one actor who cracks me up. He’s insanely funny and very good at what he does. It’s always great to have an actor like that, you know? Who makes you better!,” he added.

The actor also added that Bachchan Pandey is worth waiting for! Arshad concluded, “It’s going to be a good ride for people. People think I’m not bad at all. I’m good, decent with comedy and he’s brilliant. Put together, it’ll be good fun.”

Did y’all like Akshay Kumar’s sweet gestures towards his fans? Tell us in the comments below.

