Kartik Aaryan is one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood right now. The actor has a jam-packed release ahead of this year and has been making headlines every now and then with his movie announcements and brand collaborations. But what has come as a surprise is his fees for ‘Dhamaka’ for a 10-day shoot schedule.

Kartik has 2 major biggies coming in the near future, Dharma Productions’ ‘Dostana 2’ and Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

A while ago, Kartik Aaryan announced his collaboration with Ram Madhvani and released the first look of his upcoming film, Dhamaka. According to Money Control, the film was reportedly a mid-size budget film and was supposed to be finished in 40-50 days.

But guess what, Kartik wrapped up the film in just 10 days and production was impressed with saving a huge volume from the core on-the-set production costs. Isn’t that great?

And hence, a substantial part of the amount was gone to Kartik Aaryan’s kitty and if that isn’t awesome, we don’t know what is.

Meanwhile, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently went to Goa with rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor.

Their pictures were going crazy viral on the internet. While Kartik flew solo, Janhvi was accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor. Their airport arrival definitely left fans wondering if something has been brewing between the two. While it was unclear where the actors were headed, it is now confirmed that they are holidaying in Goa. Want to know how? Well, then continue reading further.

Fans on the beaches of Goa spotted Kartik Aaryan as he enjoyed a meal in the sunshine state. The actor’s photos with his fans were quick to make it to social media as he smiled happily for some selfies. While that was exciting enough for fans, Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor’s photo surfaced on the Internet.

Shared by an Instagram handle Favela Goa, the photo shows Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor twinning in white for their meal outing. In the photo, the actors can be seen posing for the camera inside the restaurant. Kartik and Janhvi’s fans were quick enough to take note.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Dhamake-daar’ fees for Dhamaka? Tell us in the comments below.

