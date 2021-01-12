Master Box Office: 10 months after Baaghi 3, Indian box office will finally see a big movie arriving in theatres in the form of Maara. What makes it special is the fact that this would be the biggest and the widest release post opening of theatres. Though there have been a few releases in the interim period, especially those in Hindi, majority have been token releases with only some properties playing these at a restricted count of shows. Last week, Krack still managed to get a wider arrival though again its weekend was marred by in-house troubles that resulted in a fractured release.

However, Master is seeing the kind of release which before a blockbuster arrival. Vijay has emerged as a top Tamil superstar with back to back super-successes and he has also become a familiar name amongst pan-India audiences, especially during lockdown as OTT and satellite releases have been all the more accessible to non-Tamil speaking junta as well.

Such had been the craze for the Vijay starrer that neither the trailer has been released nor the plot has been unveiled. Instead, just a teaser has been out for a few weeks and rest has been left for audiences to explore. This is a good strategy as well as everything is going to be a surprise for the audiences. The only dampener in the plans is the fact that theatres would be playing at only 50% occupancy when there is audience out there which would be happy to fill 100% seats.

Expectedly, the film will open best in Tamil Nadu and in the Tamil version, given the circumstances anything between 15-20 crores would be superb opening as well when it arrives tomorrow (owing to Pongal). As for the Hindi version, the film is arriving huge on Thursday. However the advance booking so far isn’t anything great. This is in fact for the first time that a Vijay film is seeing a dubbed Hindi version release. Even if 2-3 crores come from here on Thursday, it would be a win in itself.

Stay tuned, as we bring in more updates about Master.

