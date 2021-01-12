Master Box Office Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay’s Master is all set to roar at the box office as it releases on January 13. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Tamil film also starring Vijay Sethupathi & Malvika Mohanan has recorded a healthy to extraordinary advance booking depending on the area.

Advertisement

Since it’s a South film, the response has been phenomenal in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. The kind of advance booking the film has shown has surpassed all the estimates. It must be remembered that the pandemic is still not over and theatres are running at 50% capacity. But going by the trends, if 100% occupancy was allowed, the film would’ve smashed that as well in many places.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at some of the major cities and how they are performing for the upcoming biggie.

1) Bangalore

On Jan 13, 85-90% of the Tamil shows are already sold out or are filling fast. This is huge because in no time the rest of the shows will also fill up.

2) The Telugu version is also doing well here as 25% of all the shows are filling fast.

Kannada version hasn’t got enough response as yet.

2) Hyderabad

The much-awaited film is performing strongly in Hyderabad as Tamil version is already on verge of selling out 55-60% shows. 25-30% of the Telugu shows are also getting housefull soon.

3) Chennai

The film is roaring in Chennai and how. The film has got a huge release here and despite that, all the shows are either sold out or are getting sold out very soon. If you want to get your tickets booked, now is the time.

4) Mumbai

On Jan 13, only Tamil & Telugu versions are releasing even in the Hindi market. Despite that, the film has taken a start. In Mumbai, a total of 10-15% Tamil shows are filling fast. Telugu version hasn’t seen any response yet.

5) Delhi

The film is promising a fair business even in Delhi as there are 5-10% Tamil shows which are filling fast. No response to Telugu version though.

Are you looking forward to watching Master in cinemas? Let us know in the comments section.

Must Read: Master Box Office: How Much Business Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Should Ideally Do In Lifetime?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube