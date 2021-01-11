Ravi Teja’s latest Telugu film Krack has cracked the box office in the pandemic. The film has proved to be a hurricane and despite only 50% occupancies allowed in cinemas has done excellent business.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial which also stars Shruti Haasan has done a business of 9.5 crores all India on Day 1 including paid previews. The share of the Telugu market is 6.5 crores and it’s huge considering the times in which it has released.

Yes, almost all the films which have released all over India amid pandemic have struggled to cross 10 crores mark lifetime. And Ravi Teja led film has done that in one day only.

South regional cinema is clearly paving the way for other cinemas in India including Bollywood. Another Telugu film apart from Ravi Teja’s Krack, Solo Brathuke So Better which released on Christmas also got a very positive response and collected 13.25 crores in the first week only. The result of SBSB was proof that the audience will lap up bigger films in an even better way and look, Krack has done it!

As the action film continues its box office run, it will be expected to continue to the momentum and cross 50 crores mark soon.

Earlier talking about her experience of working on Krack, Shruti Haasan did a post on Instagram. In an Insta clip she shared, she is seen taking a plank challenge along with Ravi Teja. “I had so much fun working on KRACK!! I got to be myself and more which means so much Thankyou @raviteja_2628 for being the loveliest most fun and thoughtful for the second time as well and the amazing team@dongopichand our director for giving me this lovely part to play and@dop_gkvishnu for your magical work through the lens and the entire team really!” she wrote as the caption.

“It felt like family !! Go watch us with your beautiful family this Sankranthi,” she added.

All eyes are also on Thalapathy Vijay led Master which is releasing all over India on Jan 13. The Tamil action-thriller also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan is among the most awaited upcoming films and has also been dubbed in Hindi. The film will be getting a huge release in South and the good thing is that it’s getting healthy release even in the Hindi market.

