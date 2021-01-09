KGF 2 and Master are two of the most much anticipated South Indian films. Recently, makers of both the films have released the official trailers and teasers to keep their audience’s excitement intact before the release of the film. So let’s take look at both teasers.

Master Trailer:

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film promises a clash between two superstars of Tamil film industry, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. Fans of both the stars go crazy after the trailer was dropped. The trailer showcased every little action or movement of both the stars oozing with their unique style and charm. The trailer captures the showdown quite well and promises more in the film. Apart from both the Vijays, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar and others.

The film is touted to be a mass entertainer and it is releasing on Tamil multi-day Harvest festival, Pongal.

KGF Chapter 2 Teaser:

The upcoming Kannada-language action film is directed by Prashanth Neel. It is the most expensive film with a budget of Rs. 100 crore. The makers of blockbuster gangster film’s teaser was released on Thursday, and within a few minutes, it became the number 1 Twitter trend in India. The teaser has already crossed 2 crore views on YouTube. It is expected that KGF 2 teaser may create some world record on YouTube. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prashanth Neel, besides the protagonist played by Yash.

While the teaser did not reveal Sanjay Dutt’s look, it showed the back of Sanjay Dutt dressed in battle armour and a Viking inspired hairdo. It also gave us a glimpse of Raveena Tandon in a scarlet saree who will play the role of political leader Ramika Sen.

Both films are creating quite buzz on the internet. So which one of the promo did you think that will be blockbuster? Vote now.

