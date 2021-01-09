French makeup and Hairstylist Florian Hurel is one talented person who is working round the clock with the A list celebrities of Bollywood. For him, the new year started with a great association with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old actress is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam‘s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Florian, who is now working with the actress, has now spilt the beans about her looks in the film. Read on to know what he said.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Florian Hurel said, “There are 5 looks for Aishwarya, and being a part of the creative team of the film was great. There was a lot of research that went into this. The most interesting part was to imagine how they would do makeup at that time and recreate that effect. This is something new which I have done. Working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is always a special feeling.”

However, this is not the first time that Florian has worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “In the past, I have worked with her for the promotion of the Hollywood film Maleficent. I have done the hair part for her. She lent her voice to Angelina Jolie in the film. Aishwarya is someone who is a perfectionist and we have a great understanding. I hope the look of her will be appreciated by her fans and audience. It is an absolute pleasure to associate with a brilliant filmmaker Mani Ratnam,” the French makeup and Hairstylist said.

Talking about Aishwarya’s film Ponniyin Selvan, ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam is directing the film that went on floors in Thailand in 2019 December. The first schedule of the film was completed in 90 days. Actors like Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi were part of the first schedule of the film. And after wrapping up the first schedule, the team suspended rest of the schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Hindustan Times.

What do you think of Florian Hurel’s association with actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Filmmaker Fan’ Who Camped Outside Mannat Says He’s Going To Stay Until He Gets The Star To Sign His Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube