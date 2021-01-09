Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back into the news, but not because of Erica Fernandes or Parth Samthaan. It is the original cast which is creating a lot of noise right now! Cezanne Khan, who played the role of Anurag Basu, confesses that he and Shweta Tiwari (Prerna) couldn’t stand each other in real life. Read on for all the scoop!

Advertisement

It is not new in the industry that some of the favourite leading pairs are actually frenemies in real life. Bigg Boss 13 even revealed the equation between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. They both starred in Dil Se Dil Tak as the leading pair and fans love them together till date.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Cezanne Khan has confessed that he and Shweta Tiwari weren’t the best of friends. In fact, there came at a time on the Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets that they stopped speaking to each other completely.

While speaking to Times Of India, Cezanne Khan revealed, “True, there was a time when Shweta and I were not speaking at all. It’s okay, many actors don’t get along. Things happen in life but we being professionals continued doing our job with sincerity.”

The actor left Kasuatii Zindagii Kay in 2007. The Ekta Kapoor show witnessed a generation leap and Cezanne denied playing a grandfather on-screen. He was then replaced with Hitesh Tejwani, while Shweta Tiwari continued to be part.

Despite staying away from the showbiz and work for so long, Cezanne Khan never faced financial issues. He opened up, “By God’s grace, money has not been an issue with me. I thank Ekta Kapoor for giving me Kasautii Zindagii Kay through which I made good money. I didn’t go on to squander it and I invested it properly, and I am probably reaping the benefits now.”

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Fallout With Vijay Sethupathi Led To Him Walking Out Of Vikram Vedha Remake, Hrithik Roshan To Step In?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube