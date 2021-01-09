The showbiz isn’t an easy deal for everyone. While some find support in their parents, others are just by themselves. Vikrant Massey too started this journey like a lone wolf. Starting from TV to now being a part of some top Bollywood films, he’s clearly come a long way! But he’s now recalling the tough initial days.

Advertisement

The Chhapaak actor made his debut with Kahaan Hoon Main in 2004. As it was his first project, he was very hopeful that things would go well. However, truth slipped in when he was giving his first-ever shot. Vikrant was yelled at in front of a crowd full of people.

Advertisement

Recalling it all in a conversation with Cosmopolitan India, Vikrant Massey began, “I was shooting for the show, Kahaan Hoon Main. And just 20 minutes into the shoot, my director yelled at me so hard on the mic, in front of everyone! No-one had ever spoken to me like that before. I felt so humiliated. I started crying and wanted to quit there and then.”

However, he found his support in his supervisor. Vikrant Massey continued, “But the supervising producer, who is now a really close friend, was really supportive. She took me to a corner, and said, ‘Welcome to this world!’ She spoke to me kindly, at length, and made me go back to the set. And I have never looked back since!”

Last year marked a huge step for Vikrant in Bollywood. He starred alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. The film landed into a lot of controversies due to the leading actor’s presence at the anti-CAA protests. That also majorly impacted the collections at the box office as many from the opposition boycotted the film.

His latest release was Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The response has not been very favourable plus the movie was affected due to the coronavirus scare in theatres.

Must Read: Aditya Narayan On His Married Life With Shweta Agarwal: “I Am Always In A Rush To Reach Home”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube