Aditya Narayan got married to his lady love Shweta Agarwal last month. The wedding of the star couple was quite an event in the industry which was attended by several celebs. The pictures and videos from their wedding also went viral on social media.

It’s a known fact that Aditya and Shweta’s relation goes 10 years back. Both of them worked together in 2010 horror film Shaapit and that’s where love blossomed between them. In a long relationship like this did they ever live together before marriage?

During a recent interview with Times Of India, Aditya Narayan shared some interesting details about his and Shweta’s relationship. He said they never lived together before marriage apart from one or two sleepovers or a few trips. “We have dated for a decade but still haven’t lived with each other, barring a sleepover once or twice or a few trips, so it feels great to have each other around. We are different in so many ways yet have many things in common,” he said.

Adding further about the married life, he said, “I love the fact that we can be in the same home together, do different things and yet find time to do things together. The new thing about being married is now, every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home.”

Earlier, Aditya Narayan opened up about an embarrassing incident that happened during his wedding.

“When the varmala (exchanging of garlands between bride and groom) was happening, my friends picked me up and during that time my pajamas got torn. It was so embarrassing. I had no clue what to do,” said Aditya.

“I tried my make-up person’s pajamas. It did not fit. Luckily my friend Chinku wore pajamas that fit me perfectly. So, I performed all the rituals in his pajamas! This story would always be one of the most embarrassing stories of my life,” he added.

He shared the details of the incident during a Shaadi special episode of the music reality show, Indian Idol season 12, which he hosts.

