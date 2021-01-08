Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are all set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their new film The Big Bull. During the show, Abhishek will be seen spilling some beans about receiving an angry call from Ajay after he tested positive for the coronavirus last year.

A new promo has been released by the channel, wherein Abhishek was seen revealing to the comedian-host of the show that Ajay gave him an earful about not being careful during the time infection was widespread. Following which, the actor said that he thought back and realised he had met him 5-6 days before being tested positive for Covid-19.

In a hilarious exchange of conversation, when Kapil Sharma asked Abhishek, “What did you do during the lockdown?” the latter laughed and replied, “We did corona.” Abhishek and his entire family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, were tested positive of Coronavirus. They were even hospital following the diagnosis.

Abhishek in a more serious tone then said, “He (Ajay) was the first to call me. He said, ‘What is this? What is going on? How has this happened to you?’ Then I realised that five or six days before that, he’d come to meet me.”

Abhishek Bachchan then also talked about his upcoming film The Big Bull, which is based on Harshad Mehta, was first offered to Ajay Devgn. “Bol Bachchan, The Big Bull and two-three other projects that came to him (Ajay) first. He said ‘I should not do it’. Make it with Abhishek. He himself produced those projects,” he said. Take a look at the promo below:

Previously, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his experience of contracting Covid-19 from July to August 2020. He said, “I was more filled with concern for my family than anything else. My father, wife and daughter got it too, thankfully the rest of the family did not. Obviously, you’re concerned about your loved ones and want them to be alright. There’s little that you can do. I’ve to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared and worked so hard. I never actually had time to sit and contemplate. At that time, energies and concentration is all on your loved ones. After recuperating, I was back to work.”

