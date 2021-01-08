Actor Dino Morea says he was away from the screen for a long time because he was not getting good roles. He will soon be seen in the much-hyped web series Tandav.

“I was away from the screen for a long time because I felt I had not been getting good offers. Acting is my first calling and I would never leave a chance if I get a good role,” Dino Morea said.

“When I got the offer for ‘Tandav‘, I loved the script in the first read and didn’t want to miss a chance to work with Ali Abbas Zafar. The ensemble cast also is amazing and diverse. I believe ‘Tandav’ was a once in a lifetime chance and I grabbed the opportunity with both hands,” he added.

The actor continued: “The name ‘Tandav’ is very apt as it is an interesting story in which everyone tries to pull back the other for their benefits. It is full of twists and turns. Though, based on the backdrop of politics ‘Tandav’ also showcases the complexities in relationships. So, the people who do not have much curiosity on the subject of politics will also love watching the show.”

In the upcoming web show, Dino will be seen playing the role of a political science professor.

“I like to be well-researched about my roles before stepping in front of the camera, so that I can essay the role convincingly. In ‘Tandav’, I will be seen in the role of a political professor and thus, I watched many films and shows which had professors and studied their body language,” the actor said.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others.

“Tandav” will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 15.

