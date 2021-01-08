As the family week continues on Bigg Boss 14, reports claim that Vikas Gupta‘s family did not visit him during this special week. It has been said that the relationship between him and his mother has not been cordial ever since he revealed his s*xual preferences.

In Thursday’s episode, we saw Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Abhinav Shukla got to meet their family members. Ejaz Khan’s brother also visited him and their interaction left everyone very emotional. As rest of participant anticipate their visitors, it seems Vikas seem to be upset with his family since they did not visit him during this special week.

Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai been close friends for quite some time now. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Naagin 4 actress visited him when his family didn’t. She has been given the timeslot of 4 minutes out of the 100 minutes allotted to them as per the live feed of Bigg Boss 14.

Moreover, Rashami Desai took to Twitter and apologized to Sonali Phogat and wished her luck and happiness. As per reports, the family and friends of the contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 14 house in the family week had to make a decision over the new captain of the house. The choice was between Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat, and it seems Rashami forgot Sonali’s name and Rakhi became captain of the house. This confirms that Rashami will be entering the Bigg Boss house to meet Vikas Gupta. Take a look at the tweet below:

M sorry @sonaliphogatbjp ji aapka naam nahi yaad tha. But mere shubhkamna aap ko ki aap aur aage badhe. Stay strong and happy ❤️ — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, a promotional video for Friday’s episode was recently released wherein Jasmin Bhasin was seen crying and running towards the door as her parents visit her. She continued to get emotional as her father said, “Pehle wali jo Jasmin ayi thi, wahi wali wapas chahiye (The Jasmin who first came here, we want her back).”

Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Rahul Vaidya was also seen smiling as he kisses his mother’s hands. His mother Geeta Vaidya calls him a lion and he responded lovingly. He said that it is all because of her blessings. The two also discussed his wedding with Disha Parmar. He said that he wanted to get married soon she informs him that the preparations are already on.

Rakhi Sawant was also seen crying when she came to know that her mother is in the hospital. The actress-dancer and her mother connected over a video call, where, the former was heard saying, “Maa tujhe kuch nahi hoga maa, mai tere liye vrat rakhungi idhar (nothing will happen to you maa, I will fast for you).”

Rakhi was also seen questioning her mother about her husband, Ritesh. She said, “Maa Ritesh nahi aega maa? Bol na ek baar duniya ke saamne aaye mera haath pakad ke idhar ..maa ek baar (Won’t Ritesh come, ma? Please ask him to come in front of everyone, just once. Ask him to hold my hand, maa, just once)!”

