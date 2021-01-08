Box Office in India was allowed to re-open on Oct 15. It’s January 2021 now and things haven’t started as yet in the manner they were expected to. While no major Bollywood film has released, a couple of Hollywood films hit the cinemas and managed to attract the audience in big cities. The overall business was still on the lower side. Now all eyes are on the much-awaited Tamil film Master.

Starring Thalapathy Vijay in lead along with Vijay Sethupathi & Malavika Mohanan, Master has been creating a buzz since a long time now. It got postponed due to pandemic and now finally it will be the first major release of 2021 in India.

The hype around the film has been huge in South India and now after the release of its Hindi trailer things have heated up in rest of the country as well. If reports are to go by, Master is gearing up to get about 1000 approx screens in Hindi on March 13 and that will be almost similar to what Hollywood biggie Wonder Woman 1984 got on Christmas.

The response to Wonder Woman 1984 was quite positive. Although the film didn’t match the expectations as far as numbers are concerned, it still sent out a message that the audience is ready to come back to cinema halls. Now with Master being the first major Desi release post lockdown, the expectations will be more. If WW84 comfortably crossed 10 crores mark at the Indian box office, the least target for Master will be 20 crores.

Now that is obviously the least expected business from Master and that too in the Hindi market. Considering a situation, the expectations may look on a little higher side but when there are two Vijays in lead in a mass film like this, you can’t expect less than this. In the South market, the expectations will surely be more because even a film like Solo Brathuke So Better will end up around 20 crores lifetime business.

What do you think Master’s ideal lifetime business should be in Hindi and South market?

