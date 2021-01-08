Yash is the name and fame of KGF, ever since part 1 released in 2018 his fandom has only increased with each passing day. The teaser of KGF Chapter 2 was set to release on his birthday but much to the actors fans excitement and their demand he gave an early surprise to fans by releasing the teaser on January 7 at 9:29 pm. It was trending within an hour of the teaser release and Yash only released it 12 hours early only on demand of his fans.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and have expressed their love and excitement on social media. Here are some fan reactions for Yash in the Teaser of the second instalment of KGF.

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash’s fan wrote, “Happy Birthday @TheNameIsYash Never ever has any character impacted so much personally! The best portrayal! KGF franchise will be imprinted forever in my heart !#KGF2TeaserOutNow #KGFChapter2Teaser #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai”

Never ever has any character impacted so much personally ! The best portrayal ! KGF franchise will be imprinted forever in my heart !#KGF2TeaserOutNow #KGFChapter2Teaser #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/eB23hnHA5A — Shakeel_Akhtar (@BeingShakeel55) January 8, 2021

Another Yash’s fan wrote, “The Monster is arrives..!!😍💪🏼 Happy birthday Rocking star @TheNameIsYash Keep entertaining & making us proud.. Wish you the best of everything 💐#KGF2 @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @bhuvangowda84”

Yet another fan took to his social media to share, “ಜನಮ್ ದಿನ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು 🙏❤️ The Monster Rocky Boy Rise On..KGF People..Rocky Vs Aadheera..All In One Movie..The Gangster And Monster Pride. Here is the Teaser Reaction 🇺🇸: Hollywood 🇮🇳: KGF #KGFChapter2Teaser #KGF2Festival #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai”

Happy Birthday Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash Wish for Good Health, Happiness, Success in the coming year ahead.Many more Blockbusters still to come! best Wishes From @ajaydevgn Fans#HappyBirthDayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/ULWbL3c7GZ — 🇰 🇮 🇷 🇦 🇳 ʙʜᴜᴊ (@ItsKiranMakwana) January 8, 2021

One more Yash’s fan expresses, “Feel the warmth🔥 Watch the teaser Eagerly waiting for the full heat #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai #HappyBirthdayYash #KGF2TeaserOutNow”

Eagerly waiting for the full heat#HappyBirthDayRockyBhai #HappyBirthdayYash #KGF2TeaserOutNow — Ashish Singh (@bhartiya_ash) January 8, 2021

One more fan shares, “A little tease into your empire of #KGF2 has invoked thrills, touching the hills. @TheNameIsYash #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai #30M #KGFChapter2Teaser #RockyBhai”

Another Yash’s fan shares, “#KGF2TeaserOutNow and it is breaking all records one By one.. @TheNameIsYash #KGF2TeaserOutNow #kgf #KGFChapter2Teaser #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai”

‘Wishing Rocking Star’, ‘#HBDRockyBhai’ and ‘#KGFChapter2Teaser’ are trending on social media and this is enough to speak volumes about the crazy, maddening love they have for KGF, Yash and the whole universe that surrounds it. It is because of Yash’ massive fandom that the teaser has broken all records. This is completely one of a kind and we’re in awe of it.

Yash celebrates his birthday today with family and has a busy schedule with his films and is working back to back. He is all set to smash the screens with KGF 2. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Yash in lead roles, Directed by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel brought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films. The KGF 2 Teaser is out now on Hombale Films handle, WATCH OUT!

