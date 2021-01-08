Kannada superstar Yash, who turns a year older today, is bestowing his fans with gifts. The actor and the team of his upcoming film, KGF Chapter2, released the much-awaited trailer last night treating fans to it 12 hours before its schedule. And now we hear another exciting news that will put a smile on your face.

As per a recent report, the superstar is all set to don the producer’s hat pretty soon, and the reason behind it is his close producer friends.

As per an article by Bollywood Hungama, the actor will begin bankrolling films soon, and the announcement will be mad post the release of KGF Chapter2. Said a source close to the Kannada star, “Both KGF and its sequel are produced by close friends of Yash. In fact, the next film that Prashant Neel is directing with Prabhas in the lead is also being produced by friends of Yash. It was these friends who suggested that Yash produce his own films after KGF.”

The insider added that Yash would announce his next film and himself as its producer soon after the much-awaited sequel hits theatres.

The source also added that if the COVID-19 situation affects the release date of KGF Chapter 2, Yash may make the announcement sooner. The insider said, “Or alternatively, the announcement of Yash’s first production may happen before KGF 2 releases depending on the Covid19 situation. Yash isn’t going to wait for his next release to start the one after that, even if Covid slows down things to such an extent that KGF2 is unable to release in Summer 2021, as planned.”

Talking about the recently released KGF Chapter2 trailer is all set to beat Marvel’s Avenger: Endgame’s feat of most likes on its trailer in 24 hours. While the superhero flick fetched 2.9 million likes in the first 24 hours, the Yash starrer has already garnered 2.6 million likes within 16 hours.

Happy Birthday, Yash. We are excited to see you embarking on this new journey.

