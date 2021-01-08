Kannada superstar Yash has gained massive popularity within a small span. He made his PAN India mark with Prashanth Neel directorial KGF Chapter 1 and how! The film created a storm amongst the audiences and raked a whopping 43.9 crores (Hindi) with a hit status at the box office. Today, as the leading actor celebrates his 35th birthday, we bring a rather unknown fact to you!

The KGF actor belongs to a middle-class family. But what’s more surprising is the fact that his father is still a bus driver. Yash’s father works at KSRTC transport service in Karnataka. While the actor struggled and moved to Bengaluru to pursue his dreams and is now such a superstar, his father still hasn’t left the profession.

That is very down to earth. Isn’t it? Even SS Rajamouli pointed out the same during an event of KGF promotions. He said, “I was amazed after knowing that Yash is the son of a bus driver. I’m told that his father works as a bus driver even today. To me, Yash’s father is the real star more than the actor.” Well, we cannot agree more!

On the personal front, the actor is married to actress Radhika Pandit. The duo is blessed 2 children – Ayra and Yatharv.

Meanwhile, the teased of KGF Chapter 2 was released yesterday. As expected, it drew the fans crazy and the promo has achieved a huge feat within no time at all. It has just been a few hours, but the trailer already has over 16 million views.

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt from B’Town.

While talking about the sequel, Yash opened up recently and said, “KGF 1 was a magnum opus in a way and a complete labour of love and ambition. We had many limitations with Chapter 1 and ambition was the fuel that drove us. The team worked really hard and the success that Chapter 1 received was needless to say, a massive gratification in every way. We have worked just as hard, if not more, in putting together KGF 2 and made the film bigger in scale. The success of Chapter 1 has empowered us to do better and we hope to please and entertain our existing audience and also widen the audience and fan base for KGF Chapter 2. The agenda is to entertain our audience.”

