After a hit movie, the cry for a sequel is normal but little did Yash and his compatriots know that KGF 1 will end up being a Pan-India hit. KGF Chapter 2 has fans buzzing for quite a while now. Be it poster releases or shoot completion news the fans were always on toes to make their feelings about the movie known. Now that the teaser is out within 24 hours it has crossed 50 Million plus views.

Advertisement

Fastest to one million likes, within an hour the teaser, has a mind-boggling number of impressions. Such was the restlessness from the fans that the teaser had to be released almost half day before its original schedule. Fans of the franchise and the star cast have gone crazy with each look that dropped and finally when the much-awaited teaser dropped it has been raking in crazy reviews. The teaser promises an action-packed blockbuster at hands and it is going to be a thriller watch.

Advertisement

KGF Chapter 2 got delayed due to unforeseen circumstances but the love and patience from the fans never lowered. The shoots were wrapped up just recently with the last shoot schedule taking place from December to January start. The movie has a lot of action scenes a few of which we were treated to in the trailer and it has for sure made the wait a bit more difficult for the fans.

KGF Chapter 2 raised the stakes when they announced that Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will join the cast. Sanju plays the role of Adheera whose look is inspired from Vikings and will go head to head with Yash’s Rocky. His look was revealed on his birthday. Similarly Raveena’s Ramika Sen’s look also came out on her birthday. She plays a never before played avatar by herself. Both the stars have a pivotal role in the movie.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashant Neel, KGF2 is brought by celebrated names including Excel Entertainment and is a multilingual venture to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Superstar Yash’s Fans Make His Birthday Special By Trending #HBDRockyBhai & #KGFChapter2Teaser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube