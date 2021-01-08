On the eve of Rocking Star Yash’s birthday, fans got a return gift in the form of KGF Chapter 2 teaser. Being one of the highly anticipated mass entertainers, movie buffs went berserk and stormed YouTube. With so much craze, records were bound to be broken and that’s exactly what happened. The film is very close to Avengers: Endgame’s feat.

For the unversed, Avengers: Endgame had fetched 2.9 million likes in the first 24 hours. On the other hand, KGF Chapter 2 has already 2.6 million likes in its kitty and that too within just 16 hours. It’s clear that Endgame will be surpassed in the coming few hours.

Interestingly, KGF Chapter will also beat the likes of Avengers: Infinity War’s like a cakewalk. The latter had garnered 3.2 million in the first 24 hours. The record of most likes is held by late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. It was liked by over 5.5 million users within 24 hours.

Now, that’s a huge feat for Yash and one can say, the film has already started its record-breaking spree.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Chapter 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. It’s a sequel to 2018’s monstrous hit, KGF Chapter 1.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt recently spoke about his character Adheera in the film and said that it is one of the craziest he has ever played.

“Adheera is one of the craziest characters I have played so far. He is fearless, powerful and ruthless. There was a lot of physical prep required to become Adheera, about one and a half hours to do the make-up to get the look and a lot of prep mentally to get into the skin of the character. The character required a lot from me in terms of these attributes,” said Sanjay Dutt while speaking to IANS.

