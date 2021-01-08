Ranbir Kapoor is the superstar of today’s generation. He’s got a massive fan base and girls would legit sell their kidney in order to meet the handsome hunk. Well, he experienced a similar scenario when he saw Natalie Portman walking on the streets of New York. However, things did not go as planned. Read on for all the details.

The Brashmastra actor made the big revelation when he graced The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. Ranbir appeared on the show alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma. The motive was to promote their romantic drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

During one of the fun conversations, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his first meeting with Natalie Portman. He began, “Main New York ki sadak pe chal raha tha. Main bhaag raha tha actually, mujhe bohot zor ki bathroom aa rahi thi. Main bhaag raha tha hotel ki taraf aur woh phone pe baat karte hue aise guzar rahi thi. Nazar mili toh maine socha, ‘Yaar, yeh toh Natalie Portman hai.’ Toh main ghoom ke bhaag ke aaya aur kaha, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (I was walking on the streets of New York. Running, actually, as I needed to use the washroom urgently. I was running towards the hotel and she was passing by, talking on the phone. I realised that she was Natalie Portman so I turned around, ran to her and requested a picture).”

Ranbir Kapoor did not realize that Natalie Portman was crying until she turned to him and said, “Get lost.” But the bittersweet incident did not make the actor any less of a fan.

He continued, “Par aisa nahi hai ki main kuch kum fan ban gaya. Kal bhi agar woh mujhe sadak pe mil jaaye, toh main bolunga, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (It is not like this made me any less of a fan than I already am. If I meet her on the street tomorrow, I will again request a picture with her)”

Well, we’re impressed with Ranbir’s affection!

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Alia Bhatt as his leading heroine. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy are amongst other stars in the film. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo.

