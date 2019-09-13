Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 64.70% (5 + 0 + 3 + 3)/17 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|17
|5
|0
|3
|3
|5
|1
|5
|Saawariya
|Bachna Ae Haseeno
|Wake Up Sid
|Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
|Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year
|Raajneeti
|Anjaana Anjaani
|Rockstar
|Barfi
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|Besharam
|Roy
|Bombay Velvet
|Tamasha
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|Jagga Jasoos
|Sanju
