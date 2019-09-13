Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 Success Ratio- 64.70% (5 + 0 + 3 + 3)/17 x 100 Total Releases Super Hit Hit Plus Average Flop Losing Overseas Hits 17 5 0 3 3 5 1 5 Saawariya Bachna Ae Haseeno Wake Up Sid Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year Raajneeti Anjaana Anjaani Raajneeti Rockstar Barfi Barfi Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Besharam Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Roy Bombay Velvet Tamasha Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jagga Jasoos Sanju Sanju