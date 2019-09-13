Want to know how successful your favourite star’s filmography is? Check out Koimoi’s Filmometer to get insights of the actors’ success ratio.

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 64.70% (5 + 0 + 3 + 3)/17 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
175033515
Saawariya
Bachna Ae Haseeno
Wake Up Sid
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab KahaniRocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year
RaajneetiAnjaana AnjaaniRaajneeti
Rockstar
BarfiBarfi
Yeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniBesharamYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
RoyBombay Velvet
Tamasha
Ae Dil Hai MushkilAe Dil Hai Mushkil
Jagga Jasoos
SanjuSanju

44 COMMENTS

  1. please update the filmometer of SUNNY DEOL asap. this is humble request to mr MUKUL SHARMA. PLS SIR…..KINDLY TO DO FAVOUR SIR

  3. Wow… It wil be intresting to see ” SINGH SHAB -THE GREAT ” .Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma working together after success of movies like Gadar, The hero and Apne

  4. In 1987 the filmfare awards were not given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.

  5. mr Mukul Kr. Sharma you were supposed to update sunny deol’s filmometer… what happened…u have promised..!!

  11. yeh jawani hai diwani mene 2 bar dekhi magar mera man nahio bahra or friends ko bhi 2 bar dikhai achchi h 203 ka bhi best award milna chahiye

  12. great actor ! I was deceived by Anjaana Anjaani, but all the others are wonderful, especially Sawaariya, Rockstar, Barfi! and YJHD :) I just can’t understand how Sawaariya was a flop, I’m from France and in our country the critics liked it very much…

  16. He is firom big femily of Balliwood he get all the chance no big deal he is looking egjactly like his other unkil chimpoo so he ij chimpoo jr how he can be select to star in movee is big surprise I think his fadder give lot of $$ for movee Comment

  17. Ohhmg it’s Chimpoo look alike eww I saw his movie on zee these two are like twins please make a comedy with both of them Chimpanzoo jr and senior lol

  18. Balle Balle I like Ranbit Kapoor I remember the great movies of his uncle Chimpoo ji I would request one movie where both can play father and son they are soo much gorey there would be no need for tubelight on set ; )

  20. Ranbir is the real rising star and I love ranbir kapoor very very very very very much.and wish you many more happy returns of the day(28-09-2013(

    • I agree bt dnt understnd why is he considered as new khan? He is new generation king but is kapoor not ranbir kapoor khan. its rubbish, isn’t it?

  28. Ranbiiiiiir…..Ranbiiiir…….Ranbiiiiir…… U r the bestestststststststst i hav evr found. U r the 1 on whom all girls can hav hugggge crush as me. luv u,yaar. bst of luck 4the nxt.

  30. i think ranbir is better than ranveer singh .ranveer is very boring.i think there will be a fight between them.but sure that ranbir only wins.because ranveer came to b-town in ranbir,s seat

  31. ronobir is going best position in boliyood…
    1 Emraan
    2Ronobir
    3Sahid
    4aisman
    5srusenth
    6imran khan
    7ranvir sing….I think all next super ster

