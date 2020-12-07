Telugu superstar Ravi Teja has wrapped up his shoot for ‘Krack’ in Goa.

Ravi posted a picture on Instagram along with actress Shruti Haasan.

“And it’s a wrap at Goa!! Had super fun! @shrutzhaasan @dongopichand@dop_gkvishnu #rajusundaram #krack,” Ravi wrote alongside the image.

Apart from Ravi Teja, “Krack” also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action-thriller, which is Ravi’s 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his work in films like “Nee Kosam”, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam”, “Chiranjeevulu”,” Dubai Seenu”, “Krishna”, “Baladur”, “Neninthe” and “Raja The Great” among many others.

Ravi was last seen on screen in the film “Disco Raja“, which released in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Ravi recently shared of ditching a cheat day to indulge in some heavy-duty workout. In a monochrome picture, he posted on Instagram, the actor was seen wearing a hoodie and lifting dumbbells.

