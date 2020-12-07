Just a couple of days ago, news that director S. S Rajamouli began a short schedule for RRR in and around Mahabaleshwar did the rounds. Present for this schedule were lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Now, we have got to know that the film’s leading lady, Alia Bhatt has joined the cast today.

Alia will now start her shoot for her role as Sita. Besides Bahtt, Jr NTR and Ram, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles.

The makers of RRR shared photos of Alia Bhatt and S. SRajamouli on social media. They captioned the post, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! 🌟❤️ #AliaBhatt #RRR”

Directed by ace director S.S Rajamouli and bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment Banner, RRR is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Prior to Alia Bhatt joining the film, a few action sequences from the movie were completed before in a 50-day long schedule post lockdown. Sharing the wrap of the action scenes, the makers took to social media and shared a BTS video clip. A message for fans in the post reads, “Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot… Andddd nowww… Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :)”

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

