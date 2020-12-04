All Telugu films have at least 10% action in it, but there are some films from this entertainment industry that take the quotient higher. From flying off rooftops to being able to stand upright while facing an army of savages all alone – these films give you the much need adrenaline you crave.

So this weekend, leave aside the romcoms and dramas and make the weekend spicy with some hit Telugu action films featuring some of the best in the industry. From Mahesh Babu to Ram Charan and Prabhas to NTR Jr. get ready for some action!

1: Nenokkadine – Mahesh Babu

This Sukumar directed Telugu action film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside Kriti Sanon, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat and others. It follows Gautham, an orphan who sets out to kill his parent’s murderers, only for the world to believe that he is hallucinating the fight sequences.

Magadheera

This 2009 fantasy- action film about reincarnation starred Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. This S. S. Rajamouli film was filled with high octane action scenes in both the era depicted in the movie. Some of the scenes included – one man against an army of thousands, a fight in the helicopter and more, sword fights, spear throwing and much more.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

This 2019 Telugu historical action flick features several stars including Chiranjeevi (in the titular role), Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Shetty. The film is based on the life of an Indian independence activist who loses his life to the British East Indian Company while opposing its rule.

Baahubali: The Beginning & Baahubali: The Conclusion

These S.S. Rajamoili films are full of action that will take you back in time when Kings and Queens ruled the country not only because of its set design, costumes but because of its action sequences. Do you remember the scene where Prabhas’ Baahubali teaches Anushka Shetty’s Devasena shoot three arrows at the same time while saving her kingdom? Well, both the multi-lingual films are filled with many such action scenes

Janatha Garage – NTR Jr.

Featuring Mohanlal, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the lead roles, this film follows the life of Sathyam and Anand who are willing to do everything they can to get justice for the people of the area. The action sequences will energies you to hit the gym and get as fit as they are.

Which is your favourite Telugu action film? Let us know in the comments below.

