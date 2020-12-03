Over the years, many actors from different cinemas across the globe have stepped foot into the political world. The latest joining this list is superstar Rajinikanth. The Thailava revealed that he would launch his political party next year. Read on for more details.

Since the last couple of months, speculations were doing the round regarding the South superstar’s entry in the political sphere. Now he has stated that he will launch his political party in January 2021. He also added that the formal announcement for the same will be made on December 31.

Rajinikanth made this announcement after meeting senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram. Following that, the superstar said that he will announce his decision on his plans for electoral politics soon. He had said, “District office bearers expressed their opinions. They have said they will agree to whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as soon as possible.”

Now, as reported by Indian Today, Rajinikanth has said, “We will surely win assembly polls and give an honest, transparent, corruption-free, and spiritual politics. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen.”

The portal reported that after announcing his political entry, the Darbar actor clarified that he will not join any existing political parties. He also mentioned that he has personally gone and met DMK patriarch Karunanidhi to seek his blessings.

This isn’t the first time the Shivaji: The Boss actor has been vocal about politics. In 1996 Rajinikanth had supported the DMK party and called for ‘Saving Tamil Nadu from Jayalalithaa.’ Following this, many expected him to make his political, but after Jaya’s death, it wasn’t taken forward. Now, almost 15 years later, it is coming true.

