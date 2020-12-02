The Telugu film industry is filled with many talents, and inarguably Kanneganti Brahmanandam is one of them. Known mostly only as Brahmanand, fans of the Telugu film industry may consider a movie incomplete if his name isn’t in the star cast. In fact, the comedian has also just made cameo appearances because people love him too much.

Owing to his numerous appearances in, he currently holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. The actor has appeared in over 1,000 films till date. Today we have given ourselves a challenge (trust me its nothing short of it) and noted down our 5 best performances of him.

From Race Gurram to Dookudu and Ready to Baadshah here are a few of our favourite Kanneganti Brahmanandam Telugu comedy films. Check them out below:

Race Gurram

Race Gurram, also known as Main Hoon Lucky The Racer, stars Brahmanandam as Inspector Kill Bill Pandey. The film sees him as one of the pivotal members of a team of frustrated police officers who under the guidance of Lucky (Allu Arjun) take down the corrupt Maddali Shiva Reddy (Ravi Kishan).

Ready

In Ready (a film that was remade in Bollywood starring Salman Khan), Brahmanandam essayed the role of ‘McDowell’ Murthy, the auditor of the rich but warring brothers Peddi Naidu and Chitti Naidu. His performance is sure to make you roll on the floor, laughing.

Dookudu

In this action-comedy starring Mahesh Babu as IPS G. Ajay Kumar, the respected comedian essays not one but three roles – Padmasri, Singapore Rajeswara Rao and Champak Seth. No, he doesn’t have a triple role but plays these different characters to take the story forward.

Baadshah

In this 2013 film starring NTR Jr, Brahmanandam plays a cop who got his job only because of connections and not credit. You can only imagine the laughter riot that follows in this Telugu film as he is made to tackle different things in his job.

Manmadhudu

In this 2002 romcom starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Sonali Bendre, Brahmanandam doesn’t have a huge role but is responsible for giving you all the comic relief you are after

Which is your favourite comedy Telugu film starring Brahmanandam? Let us known in the comments below.

