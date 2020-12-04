Ram Charan, Jr NTR Shoot In Mahabaleshwar For RRR

Baahubali maker Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has commenced a short schedule in and around Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra, for his upcoming biggie, RRR, with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Advertisement

“It’s time to hustle! A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :),” read a tweet posted on the verified Twitter account of the film.

RRR makers have also posted a video that shows a bike-riding scene being shot.

It’s time to hustle!

A very short schedule in and around the beautiful locales of Mahabaleshwar with @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan is underway at a brisk pace :)#RRRMovie #RRRDiaries pic.twitter.com/XkOQ3NW0db — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 3, 2020 Advertisement

The lavish period drama also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. RRR will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.

Rajamouli had earlier said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Must Read: Amaal Mallik: “I Hope That The Legal Rights We Musicians & Lyricists Deserve Are Given To Us”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube