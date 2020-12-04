Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'real life Bollywood hero'

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas celebrate their second Hindu wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The couple took to their verified Instagram accounts to wish each other on their special day and share photographs from their Hindu wedding ceremony, which took place in Rajasthan in 2018.

Nick wrote: “Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honoured to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful.”

Commenting on his post, wife Priyanka wrote: “My real-life Bollywood hero. I love you handsome.”

The actress also shared beautiful wedding photographs and wrote: “2 years down… forever to go @nickjonas.”

Nick and Priyanka had tied the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The wedding took place following traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas had shared photographs from their Christian wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for “Text For You”, which also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan.

Previously, global icon and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra says her upbringing has played a crucial role in shaping her personality.

“I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias and, just as much, of East and West,” she said.

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix release The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez’s superhero film We Can Be Heroes.

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir, Unfinished: A Memoir, is all set to release in January 2021.

Priyanka has some very interesting projects in the queue and The Matrix 4, The White Tiger & We Can Be Heroes are just three of them. While her Netflix project TWT is up for release in January, The gorgeous and talented actress has now started prepping up for one more project titled Text For You.

