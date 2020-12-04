The hottest topic in the country right now is farmers’ protest which is happening at the borders of the capital city – Delhi. Farmers from Punjab are protesting against the bill and people from around the world are supporting him including celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh and Jazzy B.

A while ago, Shilpa Shetty shared the good news of her new restaurant on Twitter and Jazzy B took a sly dig at the tweet and gave her a quirky reply.

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with husband Raj Kundra and friends Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh giving an update on her new restaurant Bastian, Worli. “About last night… My first night out & dinner in 9 months; for a tasting night with great food, fun, & friends at #BastianWorli.@TheRajKundra @Riteishd @geneliad @MeDeshmukh We missed you, @honeybhagnani!”

Replying to the tweet, singer Jazzy B wrote, “Hello Bhabi ji and Bro please support the farmers @TheRajKundra @TheShilpaShetty and sing gaddi Jandi eh salangA mardi #supportfarmers”

Hello Bhabi ji and Bro please support the farmers 🙏🏽 @TheRajKundra @TheShilpaShetty and sing gaddi Jandi eh salangA mardi #supportfarmers https://t.co/ydPRhmtoQl — Jazzy B (@jazzyb) December 4, 2020

Oh well, we are sure Shilpa Shetty didn’t expect this.

Meanwhile, Jazzy B has been supporting farmer’s protests out loud. In fact, yesterday there was a brutal troll game going on between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kangana took a dig at Diljit and tweeted, “Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now.”

This obviously didn’t go well with Diljit and replying to the Manikarnika actresses’ tweet, the actor wrote, “Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu.. Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an.. SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE.. Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu.. PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..”

Meanwhile, tell us what do you think about Jazzy B’s reply to Shilpa Shetty’s tweet in the comments below.

